Where is Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua now? What to know about the iconic Olympian

The 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony may be a little less glossy compared to previous years due to the absence of Pita Taufatofua.

The athlete, 40, became a global sensation as Tonga's flag bearer during the 2016 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There, he gained international attention for his oiled-up, bare-chested appearance, for which he wore a traditional Tongan taʻovala. Much to the delight of viewers, he made it to the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics and 2020 Summer Olympics in similar looks.

Much to the disappointment of his international fanbase, he did not qualify for the Paris Games.

Here's what the iconic Olympic figure has been up to since his last flag-bearing appearance.



Taufatofua's viral moment

OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images Tonga's flagbearer Pita Nikolas Taufatofua leads his delegation during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 5, 2016.

Taufatofua’s appearance at the 2016 Olympic opening ceremony was dubbed “one of the most dramatic moments” of the night by TODAY.com. The athlete was 33 and entered the ceremony bare-chested and oiled up as he took on his role as flag bearer for the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga. Taufatofua captivated viewers further with his appearance because of what he wore: a taʻovala. According to the Waikato Museum in Hamilton, New Zealand, traditional Tongan clothing is worn by men and women for formal occasions. Taʻovalas are typically woven from leaves and worn around the waist like a skirt, a style Taufatofua has worn for each of his Olympic opening ceremony appearances.

Taufatofua has competed in both Summer and Winter Games

Taufatofua has competed in taekwondo and cross-country skiing at multiple Olympic Games since Rio. In the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Taufatofua became the first Olympic cross-country skier from Tonga and the Polynesian archipelago.

He returned to the Olympics for the 2020 Games in Tokyo to compete in taekwondo.

Taufatofua also wrote a book

In 2018, Taufatofua published his book "The Motivation Station: An Essential Guide to Becoming Your Greatest Version." The book offers insight on topics related to goal achievement, battling self-doubt and coping with depression and anxiety.

Where he lives now

According to The Coconet TV, an online network for content related to the Pacific Islands, Taufatofua was born in Australia and moved to Tonga, where his father is from when he was an infant.

In 2022, NPR reported that he is living in Australia.

Will Taufatofua be at the Paris Games?

On April 18, Taufatofua confirmed in an Instagram post that he did not qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Sorry Paris, the five gallons of extra virgin coconut oil I’ve been stock piling ‘may’ have to wait,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

“This time my team and I fell short of competing at the Paris Olympics. I gave my absolute everything in both the Kayak and Taekwondo qualifiers but missed out on a qualification.”

