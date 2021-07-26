Which Olympic Gymnastic Records Will Be Broken in Tokyo?

The United States has dominated women’s gymnastics for decades, with many record holders becoming instant household names after epic Olympic performances. From Kerri Strug to Simone Biles, the American women’s teams have brought home plenty of medals and memorable moments.

The American men’s team has also delivered impressive Olympic performances but have been overshadowed in recent years by Japan, China and Russia. The American men’s team won bronze in the team competition in 2008 and silver in 2004 but hasn’t brought home a gold medal since 1984.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here’s everything you need to know about gymnastics records at the Olympics heading into the competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games:

Which female U.S. gymnast has won the most Olympic medals?

Shannon Miller has the most medals in American Olympic history with seven. At the 1992 Barcelona Games, she won two silver medals and three bronze medals, taking home the most medals of any American at the Barcelona Games. She then won two golds at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as she led the women’s team to its first team gold in history.

Biles holds the American record for most gold medals for a gymnast at a single Olympics with four at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She has five medals in total after adding a bronze in the beam competition in Rio. She stands to add significantly to her total in Tokyo and is on track to set a number of records in American and world Olympic history this year.

Which country has the best gymnasts?

On the women’s side, it’s clear -- the United States has the best gymnasts in the world at this time. However, the Americans haven’t always topped the competition in gymnastics. The Soviet Union holds the record for most medals in both women’s and men’s gymnastics. The Soviet men won a whopping 106 medals. The Japanese men are starting to close the gap with 97 total medals, while the United States sits in third with 64 medals.

The Soviet women sit atop the medal standings with 94. They won the team competition every year they competed and won seven individual all-around gold medals. Romania sits in second place with 62 total and 24 gold medals. Romanian Nadia Comaneci made Olympic history in 1976, winning Romania’s first all-around gold and becoming the first woman to score a perfect 10. The United States also sits in third place in the women’s standings with 48 medals but boasts the last four all-around gold medalists dating back to Carly Patterson’s win in 2004.

Who holds Olympic records in men’s gymnastics?

Many of the men’s gymnastics record holders have held onto their milestones for years. The most successful men’s gymnast is Nikolai Andianov from the Soviet Union, who won 15 Olympic medals over the course of his career in the 1970s. Japan’s Sawao Kato has won the most gold medals with eight to his name over three Olympics. Vitaly Scherbo won the most golds in a single Olympics with six competing for the Unified Team, which members of the former Soviet Union competed under during the 1992 Olympics.

What gymnastics records could be broken in Tokyo?

All eyes will be on Biles as she begins a potentially record-breaking outing later this month. The following is a list of potential milestones the 24-year-old phenom could hit in Tokyo: