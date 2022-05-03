Brittney Griner

U.S. Reclassifies WNBA's Brittney Griner as ‘Wrongfully Detained' by Russia

Griner has been detained in Russia since February

By Eric Tucker and Matthew Lee

Brittney Griner
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the United States will more aggressively work to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.

Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing traces of cannabis oil. Since then, U.S. officials had stopped short of classifying the Phoenix Mercury player as wrongfully detained and said instead that their focus was on ensuring that she had access in jail to American consular affairs officials.

Brittney Griner 13 hours ago

Report: WNBA to Honor Brittney Griner With Court Decal

Brittney Griner Apr 21

2 Months After Griner's Arrest, Mystery Surrounds Her Case

Now, though, U.S. officials have shifted supervision of her case to a State Department office focused on negotiating for the release of hostages and other Americans deemed wrongfully detained.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was unclear what prompted the shift, though President Joe Biden's administration had been under pressure from members of Congress and others to make Griner's release a priority. The U.S. last week secured the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed as part of a prisoner swap that also resulted in a convicted Russian drug trafficker being freed from prison in the U.S.

ESPN first reported the classification in Griner's case. Two U.S. officials confirmed it on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it by name.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brittney GrinerBiden AdministrationwnbaPhoenix Mercury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us