Donald Trump

White House says that a large bruise on Trump's hand is from ‘shaking hands all day every day'

The bruise on the back of the president’s right hand was visible during his visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday.

By Vaughn Hillyard and Megan Lebowitz | NBC News

President Donald Trump's hands as he hosts French President Emmanuel Macron for meetings at the White House on Monday.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The White House is attributing a large bruise on the back of President Donald Trump's right hand to him shaking hands.

The bruise was visible during Trump’s visit with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"President Trump is a man of the people," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, said, adding, "His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

"President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," Leavitt added in a follow-up statement.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

news 2 hours ago

Healthy Returns: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. is making early moves that may affect vaccine access

news 3 hours ago

How Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada will sweep across the U.S., state by state

Trump has had visible bruising or redness on his right hand on at least two other occasions, in August and November of last year, according to NBC News observations and wire service photos.

Bruises on the back of Trump's right hand were also noted by various news outlets in 2024. "It’s from shaking hands with thousands of people," Time magazine quoted Trump as saying when asked about it in an article published in December 2024.

In a December interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," Trump said he would release his full medical report. However, he has yet to do so. While Joe Biden was the oldest president in office, Trump was the oldest to be sworn into office.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us