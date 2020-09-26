amy coney barrett

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Nominee?

Barrett, 48, serves on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago

Amy Coney Barrett, whom President Donald Trump nominated Saturday to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, is an appeals court judge whose most controversial statements have come in law review articles — not legal opinions.

Barrett, 48, serves on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, appointed in 2017 by Trump and confirmed by a Senate vote of 55-43, with only three Democrats backing her.

Before that, she worked briefly in private practice and then taught for 15 years at Notre Dame law school, where she earned her law degree.

