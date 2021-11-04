Who is Mike White? Meet the New York Jets QB Who's in the Hall of Fame

The New York Jets enter their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with Mike White at quarterback.

The 6-foot-4 backup was thrust into action in Week 8 after Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury and helped lead the Jets to a shocking 34-31 win over the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals at Met Life Stadium.

White had a historic performance against the Bengals, becoming the first NFL passer to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start.

But before White became New York's hero, he spent time on the team's practice squad.

Here's everything you need to know about White ahead of Thursday night's game.

Where did Mike White go to college?

White spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at South Florida from 2013-2014 before transferring to Western Kentucky in 2016.

White spent two seasons as the Hilltoppers starting quarterback and threw for 8,540 yards, 63 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

When was Mike White drafted?

White's impressive seasons in the C-USA helped his draft stock rise but a poor showing at the NFL combine led him to be in the fifth round in 2018 by the Dallas Cowboys with the 171st overall pick.

When did Mike White make his NFL debut?

White stuck around with the Cowboys in 2018 but was waived in 2019. Dallas opted to pass on signing White to their practice squad and instead added former Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson. White was added to the Jets practice squad in September 2019 and signed a reserve/future contract with Gang Green that December.

White didn't make his NFL debut until Week 7 of the 2021 season when Wilson injured his knee early in the Jets game against the New England Patriots. In relief of Wilson, White threw for 202 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The next week, White proceeded to have an incredible day, throwing for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win over the Bengals.

Is Mike White in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Technically White was not inducted into the Hall of Fame, as his playing career is not over. But White's game jersey and game ball for the Week 8 win is displayed in Canton, Ohio.

New Artifacts: The jersey of @nyjets QB @MikeWhiteQB & game ball from their Week 8 victory. He completed 37 passes for 405 yards & 3 TDs. His 37 completions are the most by a QB in their 1st start. Also became the 2nd QB since 1950 to throw for 400+ yards in debut.#TakeFlight — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 3, 2021

What is the Jets quarterback depth chart?

Zach Wilson is the presumed starter when healthy.

White was the only other active quarterback on the Jets roster so far this season.

However, the team traded a sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Joe Flacco, who spent the 2020 season as the backup quarterback in New York and started four games.

Josh Johnson was added to the Jets' practice squad back in August and was promoted to the active roster in Week 8 to backup White. Johnson was called on to finish a drive for the Jets during the Bengals' game after White was shaken up on a hit in the third quarter.

White returned the next drive.

Who is the Jets third-string quarterback?

Flacco is currently the third-string quarterback for the Jets. He remains inactive while Johnson was moved to the active roster and will serve as White's backup on Thursday night.