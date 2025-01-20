They're throwing a $200 million dollar party in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Most taxpayers aren't invited, but they're all chipping in on the bill.

Inauguration Day commemorates the transfer of power from one United States president to the next -- this year going from Joe Biden to Donald Trump. There will be performances and parties, and of course the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

All of that pomp and circumstance -- and security -- ain't cheap.

Taxpayers don't pick up the entire inaugural tab, though. Here's how the bill is split up.

Who pays for Donald Trump's inauguration?

You. Me. Our fellow citizens. And donors, who for Trump's second inauguration broke the donation record set during Trump's first inauguration.

Months ahead of the election, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies plans and finances inaugural events held at the U.S. Capitol, including the swearing-in ceremony and the official congressional luncheon for the new president and vice-president.

After Election Day, the President-elect appoints the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which this year is being co-chaired by real estate developer and investor Steve Witkoff and former senator Kelly Loeffler. The committee oversees functions and activities connected with the ceremony -- including opening ceremonies, the parade if one is held, galas and balls.

Donations are accepted by the committee to cover expenses associated with these events.

So, Inauguration Day costs are divided by what the committee pays for via donation and what the federal government pays for via taxpayers.

How much was donated to Donald Trump’s inauguration?

Trump, as of Jan. 8, reportedly had raised more than $170 million for his upcoming inauguration, eclipsing the record of nearly $107 million he set in 2017. The Associated Press reported that Trump’s inaugural committee is expected to raise more than $200 million by the end of the effort.

That total would exceed the cost of Trump’s 2017 inauguration, which had an estimated price of $175 million to $200 million, according to the Washington Post. Trump’s committee later faced legal action when a lawsuit alleged it overpaid for events at Trump’s hotel and enriched his family in the process. Trump’s businesses and committee in 2022 reached a deal to pay Washington D.C. $750,000 to resolve the lawsuit but denied any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.

Prior to Trump, the record for inauguration donations was $53 million set by the Barack Obama team in 2009. President Joe Biden raised nearly $62 million for his inauguration, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Individuals, corporations and labor organizations are permitted to make donations, with the New York Times reporting there are no limits on contributions to an inaugural committee. Foreign nationals are prohibited from making donations to the inaugural committee.

The names of those who donate $200 or more must be reported to the Federal Election Commission by 90 days after the inauguration, per The Washington Post.

Who donated to Donald Trump's inauguration?

Major donors, including big tech companies, have been writing big checks as they’ve sought to improve their relationship with the incoming president.

Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said last month they were each planning to donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said he was planning to make a $1 million personal donation.

Microsoft, Google and Adobe each made $1 million donations to the committee, Bloomberg reported. Apple CEO Tim Cook personally donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee, according to Axios.

Ford, General Motors and Toyota have also donated $1 million each, according to BBC. Boeing, Chevron and Uber have made similar donations.

Politico reported that drugmaker Pfizer, telehealth company Hims & Hers and the tax service Intuit each donated $1 million. The stock trading app Robinhood, per the report, contributed $2 million.

All combined, they have helped give Trump’s committee a record-breaking amount of funds to use for Inauguration Day festivities.

Money leftover from the committee is expected to be used toward a future Trump presidential library, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

