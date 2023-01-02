Santa Clarita

Video Shows California Man Breaking Patrol Car Window and Leaping Headfirst Onto Freeway

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shocking video recorded in Santa Clarita, California, shows a handcuffed man trying to escape a patrol car by leaping headfirst onto a Freeway.

The video was recorded Sunday in the Newhall area.

The man was riding in the back of a patrol car on the 5 Freeway near Weldon Mtwy when he broke the window, and tried to dive headfirst onto the road.

He was quickly taken back into custody after flopping onto the pavement.

