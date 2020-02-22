food

Wild West Pop-Up Arrives in Back Bay

Precinct Kitchen + Bar at Loews Boston Hotel has launched it's newest theme pop up as a 'Wild West Saloon'.

By Derek Zagami

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Grab your Western hat and boots and walk like a cowboy to Berkeley Street. Precinct Kitchen + Bar's outdoor patio is decorated with wooden barrels of aging bourbon, wagons and hay galore. 

Enjoy themed music, photo opportunities and menu items including Cowboy Charcuterie featuring Assorted Beef Jerky, Dried Fruits and Nuts and the Cowboy T-Bone with Baked Beans and Corn Bread. 


Drink like a Cowboy or Cowgirl with a selection of craft cocktails featuring Maker’s Mark including Against Your Butter Judgement, a Brown Butter Old Fashioned and the Cheery Creek Smash, a Bourbon Cherry Smash.


The Pop-Up is available until March 14th CLICK HERE for more info. 

This article tagged under:

foodBack Bayfood & drink
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us