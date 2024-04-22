Will Messi come to Gillette Stadium?: What to know about the game between Inter Miami and the Revolution

Inter Miami will face off against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, this Saturday and there is expected to be record fan attendance for a single Revolution game, according to the team.

The game will be on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the MLS season.

Ticket prices range from $179 to almost $4,000.

For those planning to attend, it is important that you know that the stadium only allows entry to the venue with one pre-approved bag per person, and the stadium does not handle cash, so all purchases are by card.

Parking at the stadium is free for the match, and will be open from 3:30 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

The MBTA commuter rail announced it offer roundtrip service for this home game against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, April 27, limited to availability. The Revolution is expected to set a new single-game attendance record in a sold-out game.

Roundtrip tickets went on sale for $10 last Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. m. only in the mTicket application. For more information about public transportation schedules, go here.

Soccer fans in the New England area have high expectations about whether they will have the opportunity to see Lionel Messi in action. So far it has not been published whether or not the soccer star will visit the Gillette Stadium with his team, in the company of Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets. Jordi Alba missed the game against Nashville last Saturday. At the moment, Inter Miami has not published the official squad for the match.

The New England Revolution has had a tough season, and remains in last place in the Eastern Conference with 4 points in total. Late last year the team announced Caleb Porter as head coach of the New England Revolution in an attempt to renew the team's leadership.

The Revs hosted Miami just before Messi signed with the club last June.

Andrés Cantor breaks down why Lionel Messi made the move to Miami and why it's such a big deal for Major League Soccer.

How has Messi performed with Miami?

Lionel Messi, who debuted less than a year ago with Inter Miami, shined on Saturday with a double to increase the goal tally with which he leads the MLS this campaign to seven, and Inter Miami won 3-1 on Saturday against Nashville.

The Argentine star, who also contributed an assist, scored a pair of goals in the same game in this league for the second time. He had achieved it on March 2, against Orlando.

Messi has a goal or an assist in each of the six league games he has played. He has missed four due to injury.

Even with the defeat they experienced in Mexico where they were eliminated from the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Miami is undefeated in five duels against Nashville since Messi's arrival. They lead the Eastern Conference with 18 points, two more than the New York Red Bulls, who later tied 2-2 with Los Angeles FC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.