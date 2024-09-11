Will there be another debate? What Harris, Trump said after Tuesday night

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump appeared in their first presidential debate ahead of the November election, but will there be another?

While there are already plans for a vice presidential debate, both presidential candidates have also addressed questions about future debate plans.

Here's what to know:

Will there be another debate?

It had been anticipated that Tuesday night’s debate might be the only meet-up for Harris and Trump, but now the Democratic nominee says she’s “ready” for another one.

In a statement put out immediately following the debate’s conclusion, Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said the Democrat “commanded” the stage and “is ready for a second debate.”

“Is Donald Trump?” O’Malley Dillon asked.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on a possible second meeting. Trump initially balked at the arrangements surrounding the ABC News debate, saying he had made the agreement with Biden before the president ended his reelection bid.

In the spin room shortly after the debate, Trump wouldn’t commit to the rematch the Harris campaign has already offered, saying, “I have to think about it” and that he might do it “if it was on a fair network.”

“The reason you do a second debate is if you lose, and they lost,” he told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “But I’ll think about it.”

If Trump is doing interviews because he’s worried about his performance tonight, he isn’t showing it. He told Hannity he “thought it was a great debate” and came to the spin room because “I just felt I wanted to.”

“I was very happy with the result,” he said. “I just felt we had a great night and I’d come over here.”

What about the vice presidential debate?

In addition to the Harris-Trump debate on Sept. 10, vice presidential candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance also agreed to a debate, scheduled to be hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.

When is the election?

Voters will officially head to the polls just over a month later on Nov. 5 for Election Day, though early voting starts significantly earlier in many states.

In Illinois, early voting will begin on Sept. 26 and will run through Nov. 4, with Election Day voting held at a designated polling place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.