Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $687 million Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers for the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history were drawn Friday night, giving people across the country a chance at becoming a multimillionaire.

The winning numbers are 19, 20, 22, 47, 58 with a MegaPlier of 1.

The jackpot comes with a $333.4 million one-time cash option in lieu of receiving the $687 million prize over over 29 years.

Although most take the cash option, winners can choose the annuity payment option, which gives one immediate payment and continues to give annual payments over the next 29 years. The payments increase by 5% each time in the annuity option, however most choose the cash option.

Winnings also come with a chunk going to Uncle Sam.

There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS. Some states tax lottery winnings as well, but states that do not impose an income tax on lottery winnings include California, Texas and Florida.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. EST.

