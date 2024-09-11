Mega millions

Winning ticket for Tuesday's $800 million Mega Millions jackpot sold in Texas

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold in Sugar Land, Texas.

File. A lucky Chevron gas station in Encino sold the two winning tickets in December 2023.
Someone in Texas won the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot after matching all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The winning numbers drawn were: 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, 6 and a Megaplier of 4x. Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, Texas.

This jackpot ranked as the seventh-largest in the game's history, the winner takes an estimated prize of $800 million, $404.2 million cash.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s $1 million second-tier prize, sold in California, Florida, New York and Washington, according to the game's website.

The last time someone won the game’s top prize was on June 4 when a winning ticket worth $552 million was sold in Illinois.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

The next drawing will be Friday with the jackpot now reset at $20 million.

