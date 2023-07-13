‘This isn't over': Vermont gov. issues warning with flash flooding, hail, tornadoes in forecast

Gov. Phil Scott issued a warning to Vermont residents on Thursday, with flash flooding, hail and possible tornadoes in the forecast even as the state continues to emerge from historic severe flooding earlier in the week.

"Unfortunately, in parts of the state we're now expecting severe thunderstorms which could bring more flash flooding, hail and even the threat of a tornado," he said. "Those are expected to come late this afternoon into the evening hours."

The worst of the weather is expected between 4-8 p.m., Scott said.

"Vermonters need to pay attention to weather reporting today and plan ahead," he said. "If you need to do something today, do it early. Don't wait. Flash flooding can happen quickly and you don't knwo when it may hit."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The governor said crews spent much of the day Wednesday gearing up for this new round of severe weather.

But the bad news is, Thursday's weather isn't the end of it. More flash flooding is possible on Sunday.

"This isn't over and it won't be over after this storm," Scott said. "On Sunday, unfortunately, there's another chance for heavy rain statewide. I know this is hard news for many, and folks will want to think this is over as soon as the weather breaks on Saturday, but it's critical that Vermonters understand tht we need to remain vigilant and prepared."

The governor then sounded a more positive note, saying "I assure you, though, we'll get through this and be stronger for it. We need to prepare and be ready. Then we can move full time to the recovery stage."

Vermont residents are being urged to be vigilant in the wake of Monday’s devastating flooding.

Scott also warned people not to swim in flood waters, citing recent social media posts showing kids swimming.

"Be smart and use common sense," he said. "That means do not go in the water... This is not typical rainwater. It's filled with chemicals, soil, waste and more. It's simply not safe."

"They are foul and nasty," added Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison. "Do not let your kids play in storm water. It's not healty."

Scott also said Thursday that he has submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration, which if approved will provide federal disaster relief funds. This is separate from the federal emergency declaration signed by Biden earlier in the week to help with the emergency phase.

He didn't want to offer a guess at the potential total cost of the flood damage, saying there is still so much damage state officials haven't seen yet.

"It's significant," he said.