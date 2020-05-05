With Reopening Looming, RI Gov. to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was scheduled to update the public on her administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, three days before a stay-at-home order was set to expire.

Raimondo was expected to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

Raimondo has expressed hope that she will slowly begin to reopen the state's economy after the order expires Friday, but only if the state continues see encouraging data about its number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Even in the case the order is allowed to expire, Raimondo has stressed that any reopening will be measured.

"I wouldn't do it if I wouldn't think we are ready," Raimondo said Monday. "It will be a slow process of re-opening and May 9 will not look so different from what it looks now. But you will be able to leave your home."

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose by 21 on Monday, bringing the statewide today to 341, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

There were 175 new positive cases in the state, bringing that total to 9,652.

According to Raimondo, the numbers are a "good news story," as it shows that coronavirus cases have plateaued and hospitalizations have stabilized statewide.

Gov. Raimondo says a partnership with SalesForce.com will make contact tracing process more efficient, scalable.

Raimondo on Monday detailed her plan for phase one of the reopening process, which would start on May 9 and will last for at least 14 days. Her goal is to have retailers and those employed in the retail industry back to work, with non-critical retail stores able to reopen following safety restrictions.

She said the number of customers allowed inside retail stores will vary based on the space of the store, with no more than one customer per 300 square feet. Also, every staff member and customer should wear face coverings, stores should install barriers between the cashier and implement contactless payment or advanced payments to cut down personal contact

A well-known Boston seafood shack is reopening with just one item on the menu and two employees making it. Plus, the Grim Reaper soaks in the sun at Florida beaches.

"A week from today, assuming I will lift the stay-at-home order, if you are a retail store that can comply with these rules, go on and open your doors," she said.

While restaurants are not re-opening in phase one except for takeout and curbside pickup, Raimondo said those that have the capacity to offer outdoor seating might be allowed to do it into phase one.

She said tables should be set up to ensure social distancing, customers should be seated by reservation only and no frequently touched or reused objects like condiments, menus or silverware would be allowed.

While Raimondo said she is aware a lot of restaurants are not able to have an outdoor area and would skip phase one, being able to reopen only in phase two, she encouraged businesses to "be creative."

College decision day looks very different during the coronavirus pandemic, and high school seniors are facing much more uncertainty than in the past.

"Maybe you don't have an outdoor dining area but you are able to convert part of your parking lot into outdoor dining that satisfies all of the requirements. We want to enable outdoor dining in phase one for as many restaurants as possible," she said.

In explaining phase one of the reopening, Raimondo said residents will be able to go to a shop, browse in retail stores and pop back to the office on occasion. While anyone who has deferred health care needs will be able to set up appointments, visits in nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living centers will not be allowed yet.