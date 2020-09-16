WNBA Star Maya Moore Marries Man She Helped Free From Prison

WNBA star Maya Moore revealed Wednesday that she tied the knot with Jonathan Irons — a man she helped free from prison this year after a judge overturned his conviction, NBC News reported.

The newlyweds made the announcement on “Good Morning America,” sharing that they have been married for “a couple of months."

“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we’ve been doing together, but doing it as a married couple,” Moore said. “We’re excited to just continue this new chapter of life together.”

