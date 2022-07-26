Woman Arrested in Connection to Deadly Hit-and-Run in Stamford, Conn.

Police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Stamford earlier this year.

Officers were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened at the intersection of Tresser Boulevard and Washington Boulevard around 8 p.m. on April 13, 2022.

Investigators believe the pedestrian, who was later identified as 52-year-old Ronald Molina, of Stamford, was crossing Tresser Boulevard and was walking northbound when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west on the road.

After the collision, authorities said the vehicle fled. Molina was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators used license plate reader technology to determine what vehicle was involved in the collision. A short time later, authorities said they found the grey Acura parked nearby. The license plates had been removed from the vehicle and the driver could not be found. The vehicle was seized until a warrant was obtained.

After the getting the warrant, police said they found evidence in the vehicle that led them to identify the driver as 20-year-old Jaliyah Perez, of Stamford. She surrendered herself to police on Monday and was served with an arrest warrant.

Perez is facing charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, misuse of plates and operating a vehicle without insurance. She was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.