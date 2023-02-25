MANCHESTER

Woman Dead After Pedestrian Crash in Manchester

By Irvin Rodriguez

Manchester police cruiser
A woman is dead after a fatal pedestrian crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday evening.

Police say they responded to a pedestrian crash in the area of 435 Elm Street at around 6:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, identified as a 64-year-old woman from Manchester, sustained fatal injuries was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The driver, a 32-year-old, also from Manchester, sustained no injuries, police say.

Manchester Police says identities of the pedestrian and the driver will not been revealed at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

