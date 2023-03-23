Crime and Courts

Florida Woman Drugged Men to Steal Over $110K in Jewelry, Police Say

Cassidy Paris faces multiple grand theft charges

By Christian Colón

Police said a woman met men at Miami nightclubs, enticed them back to their apartments, drugged them and then stole their Rolexes and other high-end belongings.

On Thursday, police charged Cassidy Paris with multiple grand theft charges for allegedly stealing over $115,000 worth of watches, bracelets, and cash.

Police said Paris would meet men at Club Space or Club Eleven among other clubs in Miami. Eventually, they would go back to the victim's apartment, where Paris somehow drugged them. It's not clear how or what drug Paris used. More charges could come once or if that is determined.

In a November 2022 incident, Paris allegedly stole $34,000 worth of watches from an apartment inside 495 Brickell Ave. Seven days later, the story repeated. This time she met a man at Club Eleven and ended up in his apartment at 1080 Brickell Ave. The man claims Paris stole his $45,000 Rolex.

In December, Paris allegedly met a man at Club Space and she stole about $24,000 worth of stuff once she made it inside his apartment.

More recently in January of this year, Paris allegedly drugged a man inside his Sunny Isles Boulevard apartment and stole a $10,000 Rolex, a $12,000 Rolex Explorer, a $14,000 Cartier bracelet, and Celine sunglasses valued at $500.

Police arrested Paris inside the Rirchard Gerstein Courthouse in Miami while she was showing up for an open criminal felony case. She also has open criminal cases in Broward County and was sentenced in 2020 for a grand theft case.

Currently, Paris is being held on a $22,500 bond.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Paris can call their local police department.

