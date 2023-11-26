Woman killed after crashing into tree in Woodbridge, Conn.

A woman has died after she crashed her car into a tree and ended up in the woods in Woodbridge on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to North Pease Road around 11:30 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle found by a resident.

The vehicle was off of the road, was severely damaged and was partially overturned, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified by police as 46-year-old Jessica Ciola, of Bethany, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Ciola was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Amity Road earlier that morning when she veered off of the road and hit a tree.

After the crash, the vehicle landed on its side in the woods.

North Pease Road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.