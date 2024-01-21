Woman reported missing from Westbrook, Conn. found dead

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A woman who was reported missing from Westbrook last week has been found dead.

Palma Hyross, 66, was last seen walking away from Toby Hill Road in Westbrook on Thursday evening.

A Silver Alert had been issued for Hyross, but was later cancelled.

State police said she was found dead on Saturday around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators did not release any other details about her death.

