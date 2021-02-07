Hudson River

Woman Saved From Icy Hudson River After Fall While Snapping Pic

The 23-year-old woman and her brother were out Saturday afternoon near Pier 13 when she climbed over the railing to get a better vantage point for her photo

NBC Universal, Inc.

An incredible rescue captured on camera after Hoboken police officers saved a woman who fell into the freezing Hudson River while trying to get a picture of the Manhattan skyline.

The 23-year-old woman and her brother were out Saturday afternoon near Pier 13 when she climbed over the railing to get a better vantage point for her photo.

That's when she fell through a gap between the dock and the pier, straight into the water. Police said her brother made the call to 911 when he and other members of their group couldn't pull her out.

Snow covers most of the pier where a woman fell between the railing and the dock.

Hoboken officers arrived and used a rope and life preserver to hoist her out.

U.S. & World

impeachment 10 hours ago

Trump Lawyers Blast Impeachment Trial as ‘Political Theater'

Super Bowl 18 hours ago

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Dismantle Kansas City to Win Super Bowl 55

The woman was "located approximately 10 to 12 feet below this pier in waste-high water. She was holding herself up on a piece of metal that was sticking out of the pier. It was uneasy because in the beginning we didn't know if the whole pier was compromised, the whole area was covered in snow," Officer Francis McCourt said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but was expected to be OK.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Hudson RiverNew JerseyWater RescueHoboken
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us