Woman Hospitalized After Opening Fire Inside Dallas Love Field Airport

What to Know Gunfire was reported inside Dallas Love Field Airport just after 11 a.m.

A woman was transported from the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue after police say she fired several rounds inside the airport.

Rockwall Chief of Police Max Geron was in the TSA security line and told NBC 5 he heard several shots near a ticket counter.

A woman pulled out a gun inside Dallas Love Field Airport late Monday morning and began shooting toward the ceiling, Dallas police say. The woman was confronted and shot by officers. No other injuries have been reported.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the woman, identified only as a 37-year-old, was dropped off at the airport just before 11 a.m. and that once inside she went into a restroom and changed clothes.

Garcia said the woman exited the restroom wearing a hoody, pulled out a gun and started firing several shots. Most of the shots, Garcia said, appeared to be directed toward the ceiling.

Officers inside the airport confronted the woman and shot her in her lower extremities. The woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. No further information about her or the motivation behind the shooting or who dropped her off at the airport is known.

Cell phone video shared with NBC 5 showed travelers on the ground, behind chairs at the gates and sheltering in place while the shooting unfolded.

The investigation is ongoing and Garcia said he expects elements to change as more is learned about what happened. Agents with the Dallas FBI's field office were seen at the airport along with Dallas Police. The FAA told NBC 5 that the incident is a police matter.

ROCKWALL CHIEF PASSING THROUGH SECURITY WHEN SHOTS WERE FIRED

Max Geron, Chief of Police in Rockwall, told NBC 5 in a phone interview Monday morning that he and his family were going through security when they heard gunshots.

Geron said a number of shots were heard near a baggage or ticket counter area. He said he grabbed his kids and that the TSA agents responded quickly by shuffling travelers into secure areas.

He said the TSA then got word that "the shooter was down" and they were evacuated out of the airport and sequestered in an outdoor location.

Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 25, 2022

GROUND STOP AT DALLAS LOVE FIELD

All flights inbound to Dallas Love are currently being held at their departure location until 1:30 p.m.

Planes that have landed are being held on the apron and are not proceeding to gates.

Travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

This story is developing. Check back and refresh the page as some of the elements may change.