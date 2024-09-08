Woman struck by vehicle in Conn., taken to hospital by LifeStar

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Plainville on Sunday morning and was taken to the hospital by LifeStar.

Officers received a report of a woman that had been hit by a vehicle on New Britain Avenue at the intersection with Hooker Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The woman was given medical aid and was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar. Investigators did not release any details about her injuries, but said she is in stable condition.

The Plainville Police Traffic Division and the Connecticut State Police are investigating the accident.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Annese at (860) 747-1616 or annese@plainville-ct.gov.