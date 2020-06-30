Women Who Sued Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Misconduct Settle for Nearly $19 Million

Nine women who sued convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein reached a nearly $19 million settlement on Tuesday in the lawsuit that alleged the disgraced movie mogul was a serial sexual harasser and abuser, their lawyers and officials said.

The settlement, which will create a victims' fund for women who say they were abused by Weinstein and allow victims to submit confidential claims describing their experiences, still needs approval in federal district court in New York City, according to a statement from law firm FeganScott LLP and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.

The suit, filed in November 2017, also accuses former officers and directors of The Weinstein Company of failing to prevent his misconduct.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com