Work Resumes on International Culinary Trail Linking Vt., NY and Canada

After COVID-19 delayed progress, work has resumed on a cross-border culinary trail aimed at driving visits to farms, wineries, cheesemakers, and others involved in agritourism.

"We’re regrouping and rebooting," said Lisa Chase of the Vermont Tourism Research Center at UVM, referring to a collaborative culinary trail linking Vermont, New York, and Canada.

Discussion of the 1,000-mile International Culinary Trail, connecting the Champlain Valley of Vermont, a section of northern New York, and the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Ontario, took place at the International Workshop on Agritourism this week in Burlington. More than 500 people representing more than 50 countries attended the conference, organizers said.

Chase explained that work to develop, grow, and promote the culinary trail had been well underway when COVID-19 shut down the border to travel — putting the project on pause. However, now that the border is back open, work on spreading the word about the culinary trail is resuming, too, Chase told NECN & NBC10 Boston.

The 1,000-mile international culinary trail will direct people to local agriculture and farm-to-plate offerings, and will include stops like orchards, cheesemakers, restaurants, distilleries, and farm stands, Chase said.

Chase said consumer research shows more and more travelers value agritourism and distinctive culinary experiences, so she predicted joining forces with New York and Canada should help Vermont flex its offerings.

"We become a global destination that’s more accessible and more appealing by working together," Chase added.

Marie-Claude Francoeur, the delegate to New England from Quebec, said the government there has pledged support to the project.

"This is going to allow us to grow the pie of tourists, regionally," Francoeur said of the international culinary trail. "This is also a way for us to help after the pandemic all these small businesses and these artisans with an influx of tourists."

Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery, a popular stop for visitors to Vermont’s Champlain Islands, said it looks forward to seeing the culinary trail grow and establish itself, following the pause forced by COVID-19 closures.

"I hope that it takes off," David Lane of Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery said of the trail.

While officials at the agritourism conference said they are still working on how to market and present the 1,000-mile international culinary trail to the public, a tasting trail specific to Vermont is already available.

Dig In Vermont’s Lake Champlain Tasting Trail features farm stands, breweries, restaurants and other destinations that spotlight many of the Champlain Valley’s finest food and drink experiences.