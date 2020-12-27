New Year's Eve

Workers Install 192 Crystals on Times Square New Year's Ball

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes

Workers installed 192 glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration that will lack the usual tightly packed crowds of revelers.

The ball is a 12-foot geodesic sphere covered with 2,688 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year.

This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.

U.S. & World

Nashville Dec 26

Nashville Bombing Suspect Died in Explosion: Officials

coronavirus relief 6 hours ago

Lawmakers Press Trump on Relief Bill as Jobless Aid Expires

The ball blazing with 32,256 LED lights will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2021.

Performances at the event will be designed for TV audiences watching from home.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveTimes Square
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us