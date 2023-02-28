Yosemite National Park

Yosemite, Buried Under Several Feet of Snow, Remains Closed Indefinitely

The park, which has been closed since Saturday, said snow is up to 15 feet deep in some areas

By NBC Bay Area staff

Significant snowfall at Yosemite National Park.
Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park remains closed indefinitely as crews work to clear several feet of snow that has piled up over the past several days, the park announced Tuesday.

The park, which has been closed since Saturday, said snow is up to 15 feet deep in some areas.

Crews have been working on restoring critical services to get the park back open safely.

People hoping to visit the park should check the Yosemite National Park website and its social media pages for the latest updates.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Yosemite National ParkCalifornia
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us