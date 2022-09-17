West Hartford

Young Child Reportedly Fell From Three-Story Window in West Hartford, Conn.: Police

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a child was injured in a fall Saturday.

Officials say the young child reportedly fell out a window and down three stories at a building on Farmington Avenue.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment and the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police noted that a parent/guardian had to be taken to the hospital for treatment as well. Further information as to how they were injured or the extent of their injuries weren't immediately available.

Anyone that may have information on this matter are asked to call West Hartford Police at 860-523-5203.

