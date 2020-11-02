Polls Open: Your Guide to Election Day 2020 in CT

Today is Election Day and polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

Find Your Polling Place

If you are voting in person, do you know where you are supposed to vote? Find your polling place here.

See Your Ballot

Voters will be able to vote for president, congress members, members of the General Assembly and more. Voters in some cities and towns also have referendums on the ballot. Here are links to ballots for each city and town.

Check with your Town Clerk for the hours of voting on a referendum, as they vary by town, according to the Secretary of the State's website.

In-Person or Absentee Voting

Connecticut voters have the choice to vote in person or by absentee ballot this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A long line of people stretches down the sidewalk at a polling location in Hartford on Election Day.

If you are voting in person, have a plan for Election Day. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. and voters standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

People arrived early and lined up before polls opened to voters on Election Day on Tuesday. Polls remain open until 8 p.m.

Some lines formed even before the polls opened on Monday.

If you are voting by absentee ballot, you will need to get it to your town clerk soon. The town clerk must receive all ballots, including absentee ballots, by the close of polls, which is 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin held a news conference on Monday to speak about what voters can expect on Election Day.

As of Monday, the Secretary of the State's Office said more than 600,000 people have already returned their absentee ballot in Connecticut.

Check your registration status or see if your absentee ballot has been delivered online at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.

Voters Who Are in Quarantine

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said people who are in quarantine can call the town clerk in their municipality and request an emergency ballot application. They can designate a family member or someone else to get your ballot, have you fill it out and return it, she said.

State election officials said voters in quarantine because of the pandemic can work with their town to cast an emergency ballot.

Questions About Elections

If you have questions related to elections or election administration, call 860-509-6100 or email LEAD@ct.gov.

Reporting Issues at Polls

Anyone who encounters a problem on Election Day should call the state's Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov. You can also let us here at NBC Connecticut know about any potential issues by emailing us at news@nbcconnecticut.com.

Election Day is tomorrow and today is the last day to request an absentee ballot from your town hall.

People will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast votes amid the pandemic. Here is what you need to know about safety at the polls.

Safety at the Polls

The Secretary of the State's office has created a video of health measures in place for voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of the State's Office reminds voters not to wear clothing or other items promoting a specific candidate to the polls. You must cover those items with your coat or remove them before going to your polling place, they added.

Election Day Registration

If you have not yet registered to vote, you can register on Election Day in the Election Day Registration location in your town. Find it here.

Election Day Registration permits anyone to register and vote in person on Election Day who meets the eligibility requirements for voting in this state and is not already registered, or is registered in one town but has moved to another town. By law, a person is eligible to register and vote if he or she is a US citizen, 18 or older, a bona fide resident of the town in which he or she applies for admission, and has completed confinement and parole if previously convicted of a disfranchising felony.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz urged voters interested in doing same-day registration to call their registrar to ask what locations will be offering that service.

Election Day voter registration is not available at your polling place, but is available at a designated EDR location in each town, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. You will register and vote at the designated EDR location in your town. Plan to arrive early in the day because there might be long lines. You must be registered by 8 p.m. in order to vote. You will need to provide proof of identity and residency.

This is what you need to know if you are planning to register on Election Day.

What you need:

To register on Election Day, you must provide your birth certificate, driver's license, passport or Social Security card. If you are a college and university student, you will need a current photo identification issued by your higher education institution.

If your identification does not also include proof of your residential address, you must also submit another form of identification showing the residential address in the municipality.

The additional identification may include, but is not limited to, a motor vehicle learner's permit, a utility bill due no later than 30 days after the election. For a college or university student, present a current college or university registration or fee statement. Identification might include a lease, a library card with residential address, a paycheck, a property tax bill, naturalization documents, or other satisfactory proof of residence.

Find eligibility requirements here.

Learn more on Election Day Registration at myvote.ct.gov/EDRInfo.

Election Day Registration Locations

What's On Your Mind?

NBC Connecticut wants to know What's On Your Mind. How did you plan your vote? Are you excited to cast your ballot? Do you have any concerns about your safety or ballot security? Call (860) 880-2844 and leave a message letting us know What’s On Your Mind.

By leaving a message you acknowledge that you are 18 years or older (or, if under 18, are also on the phone with a parent or guardian) and you give NBCUniversal permission to record the message and to use it across all NBCU partners and platforms, including broadcast television. If you're under 18 and want to leave a message, your parent or guardian should announce themselves first.

Show Us Your 'I Voted' Sticker

After you vote, show a photo of you with your "I Voted" sticker.

Tweet us at @NBCConnecticut, connect on Instagram or email us at shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.