Ukraine

Yovanovitch, Key Figure in Trump Trial, Inks Book Deal

The ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine's memoir is slated to be released in the spring of 2021

1182580834
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Marie Yovanovitch, who was ousted from her post as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a smear campaign by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has signed a book deal, it was announced Friday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said it had acquired a memoir by Yovanovich, a key witness and figure in the House inquiry that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment.

"The as-yet-untitled memoir will recount her long career in the U.S. foreign service, which took her from Mogadishu to Moscow to Kyiv and finally back to Washington, D.C. — where, to her dismay, she found a political system beset by many of the same challenges she had spent her career combating overseas," the publisher said in a press release.

U.S. & World

Southern California 1 hour ago

Bear Seen Wandering Through California Neighborhood

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Virus Cases Swell in South Korea, Showing Global Scare Not Over

Read more at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

UkrainePresident TrumpMarie Yovanovitchimpeachment trial
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us