Originally appeared on E! Online

Zac Efron is thrilled for this start of something new.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The "High School Musical" alum shared his thoughts on his former costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale both being pregnant at the same time, and he couldn't be happier that they've found what they've been looking for.

"They're gonna be the best moms ever," Efron gushed to Access Hollywood at the "A Family Affair" premiere June 13. "Those girls, are you kidding me? We're gonna have some fun family reunions coming up."

And while Hudgens — who dated Efron from 2005 to 2010 — is embarking on a brand new journey to motherhood with husband Cole Tucker, Tisdale already shares 3-year-old daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French. Naturally, the "Suite Life of Zack & Cody" alum also sent well wishes to her former costar for her first pregnancy.

"It's very cool!" Tisdale wrote of being pregnant at the same time as Hudgens in an Instagram Story last month. "I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life."

Photos: 25 High School Musical Secrets Revealed

And while Efron indicated the fans can expect to see the "HSM" stars reunite in the future, it's true the cast, which was attached at the hip during their Disney days has not been as close in recent years.

"I haven't seen her in a long time," Tisdale admitted of Hudgens during a March episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "Obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, you know, she has a full-time job."

As for Hudgens and Efron? "The Princess Switch" star has commented on the impact her past relationships with Efron, and Austin Butler — whom she dated from 2011 to 2020 — have had on her.

"The public only sees so much," Hudgens noted to Nylon in 2022. "I've also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me."

Of course, Hudgens does plan to open up further about that time in her life eventually. In fact, you can bet on it.

"When I write my memoir," she posited. "It'll be amazing."