DeAndre Hopkins

Report: Patriots still believe they're in DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes

Hopkins has yet to make a decision on where to sign with a few weeks to go before training camps open.

By Nick Goss

DeAndre Hopkins still hasn't decided which NFL team he's going to sign with, and it doesn't appear the free agent wide receiver is in a rush to make a choice.

The New England Patriots are one of the two teams he's visited with so far, along with the Tennessee Titans. According to NFL reporter Mike Giardi, the Patriots still believe they're in the running for the 31-year-old veteran.

As Giardi notes, the four reported suitors for Hopkins currently are the Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

Hopkins has a history with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. They spent three years together with the Houston Texans from 2017 through 2019. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was Hopkins' head coach in Houston for six years from 2014 through 2019.

The Patriots have $14.95 million in salary cap space after giving wide receiver DeVante Parker a contract extension Wednesday, per OverTheCap. That's almost twice as much as the Titans and about $2 million less than the Browns. The Panthers have $26 million in cap space.

Money shouldn't be an issue for the Patriots. They have both the cap space and the need for a true No. 1 wide receiver such as Hopkins. If the Patriots don't get Hopkins and money is one of the primary reasons why, that would be a huge failure and missed opportunity by New England.

Not only would Hopkins significantly improve the talent level and depth of the Patriots' receiving corps, adding him to the roster also keeps him away from other competitors in the AFC. The Patriots are likely going to be in the running for one of three wild card playoff spots in the AFC next season, just like the Browns and Titans -- two other teams reportedly with interest in Hopkins.

