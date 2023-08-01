Patriots offseason

Patriots add new WR after Jalen Hurd retires

Delaware product Thyrick Pitts will take Hurd's spot on the roster.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jalen Hurd's NFL comeback bid came to an end on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old wide receiver, who signed with the New England Patriots on July 24, was placed on the reserve/retired list. Originally a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, Hurd never appeared in a regular-season NFL game due to various injuries.

The Patriots immediately filled Hurd's roster spot with a new wideout, Delaware product Thyrick Pitts. They claimed Pitts off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

Pitts, 22, notched 57 catches for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games for the Blue Hens last year. He joins a Patriots receiver room that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Raleigh Webb, and Ed Lee.

