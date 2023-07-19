Patriots host RB Darrell Henderson for workout

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence on the free-agent running back market.

In addition to hosting veteran Leonard Fournette for a workout on Wednesday, the Patriots also welcomed former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson to Foxboro.

Henderson, who's entering his age 26 season, was originally drafted in the third round by the Rams in 2019. The Memphis product spent his first four NFL seasons with L.A. before being waived in Nov. 2022. He subsequently was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars but waived again just a couple of weeks later.

In 50 games with the Rams, Henderson tallied 1,742 yards on 396 carries (4.4 yards per attempt) and notched 17 total touchdowns. He had 70 carries for 283 yards and three TDs in 10 games prior to being waived last year.

The Patriots appear focused on adding another capable rusher to pair with third-year back Rhamondre Stevenson. Dalvin Cook also has been connected to New England following his release from the Minnesota Vikings, though he'd be a much pricier option than Fournette or Henderson.

Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris are the running backs behind Stevenson on the current Patriots depth chart.