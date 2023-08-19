Patriots-Packers tensions running high with pre-game tussle at midfield

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers had a few chippy moments during Thursday's joint practice, including a few altercations that involved the offenses, defenses and special teams units.

Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings was ejected from that practice for his role in those skirmishes.

It appears that emotion has carried into Saturday night's preseason game as both teams mixed it up in the middle of the field about a half hour before kickoff at Lambeau Field.

Tensions running HIGH when the Patriots and Packers get together in August! Jalen Mills was just flapping gums with a few Packers before officials intervened. Mills and a few other Patriots were on the Packers side of the 50. pic.twitter.com/sFG1TLX9Ec — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 19, 2023

That's not surprising. There were six mini brawls and a ton of trash talking on Thursday. Multiple Patriots were vocal about being excited about tonight's game. https://t.co/KXGGuKfcxF — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 19, 2023

Just had a brief scrap at midfield during warmups with a handful of different guys, including Rodney Randle. Something was said that rubbed someone the wrong way. Residual from Thursday's workout? — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) August 19, 2023

Multiple starters on both teams are expected to see snaps early in this preseason matchup, which should make for a pretty competitive first half. We might even see Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a few possessions after he did not play in last week's preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texans.

The Patriots dominated the Packers on both sides of the ball in Thursday's joint practice, and it'll be interesting to see if they can carry that momentum into Saturday. The Patriots also played in Green Bay last season and lost 27-24 in overtime in Week 4. That result might be on the players' minds, too.