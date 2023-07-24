Report: Patriots adding a WR ahead of training camp

The New England Patriots filled out their 90-man roster with a pair of signings on Monday.

Shortly after announcing the signing of linebacker Diego Fagot, the Patriots reportedly agreed to terms with wide receiver Jalen Hurd. Both Fagot and Hurd visited the team on Monday for free-agent workouts.

Hurd, 27, was originally a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. The former Tennessee and Baylor standout has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game due to back and knee injuries. He was released by the 49ers in Nov. 2021 after spending each of his three seasons on injured reserve and had been out of the league since.

Although Hurd is listed as a wide receiver, the Patriots could look to experiment with him at running back. The 27-year-old played the position at Tennessee, totaling 1,285 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. He switched to wideout upon transferring to Baylor and caught 69 passes for 946 yards and four TDs.

Hurd joins a wide receiver room that also includes JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Tre Nixon, Malik Cunningham, Ed Lee and Raleigh Webb.