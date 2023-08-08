FOXBORO – The Patriots eased into “game week” mode on Tuesday with their final practice before Thursday’s preseason opener against the Texans.

Working out in full pads in the 12th practice of training camp, most of the Patriots' front-line players stepped aside as the backups got the bulk of the work. That’s an indicator that the Patriots will operate in the opener as they did last year: Little to no work for the starters.

Attendance

Missing from the workout were the same three players who have yet to hit the field: Calvin Anderson, Michael Onwenu, and Cody Davis. Offensive linemen Bill Murray and Cole Strange, running back Ty Montgomery, corner Jonathan Jones, and newly-re-acquired defensive end Trey Flowers also were held out. Matthew Slater returned after missing three practices.

What they did