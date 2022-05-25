Photos: Uvalde Remembers Robb Elementary School Shooting Victims

Community members in Uvalde, Texas, gathered Wednesday in front of Robb Elementary School and later at a vigil at the town's civic center to mourn the 19 children and two teachers who died at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman during a school shooting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Esmeralda Bravo, 63, sheds tears while holding a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Esmeralda Bravo, center, holds a photo of her granddaughter, Nevaeh, one of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims, as she is comforted by Nevaeh’s cousin, Anayeli, during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Two family members of one of the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School comfort each other during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, far right, prays with a man during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Members of the community gather at a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Reagan Dodson cries as she attends the vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022.
Members of the community gather at a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Members of the community gather at a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Diego Esquivel, left, and Linda Klaasson comfort each other as they gather to honor the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Joseph Avila, left, prays while holding flowers honoring the victims killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Stormy Flores, 11, sits with a sign bearing the names of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.