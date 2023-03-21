space news

5 Planets Will Be Visible in the Night Sky at the Same Time This Month. Here's How You Can Best See Them

For anyone interested in the stellar astronomic event, you're encouraged to start your observations shortly after sunset

By Matt Stefanski

Cristian Leyva/NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you love all things astronomy, you'll most certainly want to pay close attention to the sky in the coming weeks.

For one night, on Tuesday, March 28, five planets - Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars - will gather within a 50-degree sky sector - in what will be a rare astronomical phenomenon, according to the website Starwalk.

For anyone interested in the stellar astronomic event, you're encouraged to start your observations shortly after sunset. Two bright planets - Jupiter and Mercury - will be visible near the horizon, in the constellation Pisces. They won't be as easy to see as Venus, the brightest of all five planets. It will brightly shine with a magnitude of -4.0 in the constellation Aries, according to the website.

Uranus, which likely won't be too far from Venus, will probably be the hardest to locate. You might even need a pair of binoculars to catch a glimpse of it. The fifth and final planet, Mars, will be higher in the sky, near the first quarter Moon in the constellation Gemini.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

March 28 will undoubtedly be the best day to see the planets in alignment, though they will be visible together in the days prior and those following. While planetary alignments themselves are rare, it has been less than a year since five other planets simultaneously dazzled stargazers.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn were visible to most of the world in late June 2022. Even more recently, an alignment of two planets - Venus and Jupiter - occurred in recent weeks.

This article tagged under:

space news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us