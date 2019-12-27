Police Release Images of Suspect Who Robbed Starbucks at Mass. Pike Rest Area

State police have released images of the suspect in an armed robbery at a Starbucks at a Massachusetts Turnpike rest area on Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery occurred around 6:15 a.m. at a Starbucks in the Framingham rest area off Interstate 90 westbound.

A Starbucks employee told police that a male suspect with a handgun forced his way into the building and robbed the safe. Two employees were present at the time. The building has only drive-thru service and no customer entrance.

Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect forced his way into the building through a door used by employees. He was dressed entirely in black and wore a ski mask, with only his eyes visible. Police said he brandished a small, black automatic handgun and demanded access to the safe and took what is described as a significant amount of money.

Police said the suspect exited through the same door and fled on foot down the truck access road that runs to the rear of the rest area. Police searched residential streets behind the truck road but were unable to find the suspect.

The suspect was later observed entering a small, black SUV parked on Audrea Road behind the plaza and fleeing north toward Brook Street, police said.

Police believe a person matching the suspect's description was also observed outside the Starbucks around 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve, two days before the armed robbery.

State police released two surveillance images of the suspect Friday, along with a photo of the suspected getaway vehicle. The suspect is described as having an average build, about 5'5" to 5'8" tall, about 160 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the robbery is asked to call state police at (781) 431-5050.