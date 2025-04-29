Harvard University

‘100 days of destruction': Walz talks Trump administration, Democrats' future

Speaking at Harvard Kennedy School, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz criticized President Donald Trump and gave his thoughts on why the Democrats lost the White House

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was in Massachusetts Monday night speaking about the state of America.

Last year's Democratic vice presidential nominee was a guest speaker at the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School. He talked about the election he and former Vice President Kamala Harris lost, criticizing President Donald Trump and looking ahead to the future.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"It's been 100 days of destruction," said Walz. "You think we can survive 550 more? That's the real challenge, that's how long it is until the midterms."

He said one of the key reasons the party lost the White House in 2024 is that too many voters didn't identify with the accomplishments Democrats had brought to the table, including a massive infrastructure bill and avoiding a recession coming out of the pandemic.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
The lawsuit concerns the Trump administration's freeze of $2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University programs and research. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

"So that tells me there's a disconnect, and I think it behooves us to soul search a bit, listen, go out there," he said.

Walz said Democrats must message better.

"If you elect us, here's what you're going to get — your children are going to get enough food to eat, you're going to have the highest quality of health care, you're going to see personal incomes rise, you're going to see home ownership increase," he said.

Walz told the crowd he is not running for president.

More Harvard news

Harvard University 5 hours ago

Trump admin. launches race-based discrimination probes against Harvard Law Review

Colleges & Universities 18 hours ago

Federal judge agrees to expedite Harvard's lawsuit against Trump administration

Massachusetts Apr 26

Harvard researcher held in Louisiana awaits judge's decision on deportation to Russia​

This article tagged under:

Harvard UniversityMassachusettsDonald TrumpCambridge
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us