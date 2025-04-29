‘100 days of destruction': Walz talks Trump administration, Democrats' future

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was in Massachusetts Monday night speaking about the state of America.

Last year's Democratic vice presidential nominee was a guest speaker at the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School. He talked about the election he and former Vice President Kamala Harris lost, criticizing President Donald Trump and looking ahead to the future.

"It's been 100 days of destruction," said Walz. "You think we can survive 550 more? That's the real challenge, that's how long it is until the midterms."

He said one of the key reasons the party lost the White House in 2024 is that too many voters didn't identify with the accomplishments Democrats had brought to the table, including a massive infrastructure bill and avoiding a recession coming out of the pandemic.

"So that tells me there's a disconnect, and I think it behooves us to soul search a bit, listen, go out there," he said.

Walz said Democrats must message better.

"If you elect us, here's what you're going to get — your children are going to get enough food to eat, you're going to have the highest quality of health care, you're going to see personal incomes rise, you're going to see home ownership increase," he said.

Walz told the crowd he is not running for president.