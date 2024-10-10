From registering to vote to key dates and races, here's everything you need to know ahead of Election Day 2024 in New Hampshire.

Timeline of important election deadlines:

Nov. 4

Absentee ballots must be requested by 12 p.m.

Nov. 5 - Polls open as early as 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours vary by location)

By mail absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m.

In-person registration deadline

How can I register to vote in New Hampshire?

You may register to vote in New Hampshire in person, by mail or on Election Day at your polling place. You can also register at your town hall before Nov. 5. Deadlines vary by town.

You can find a full list of clerks and polling places on the New Hampshire Secretary of State website.

How can I vote by mail in New Hampshire?

You may request a mail-in ballot in New Hampshire through this application. The request must be received by Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. And if returned by mail or in person, the ballot must be received by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

How does early voting work in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire does not offer early in-person voting before Election Day.

What is the proposed change to the New Hampshire constitution?

Voters in New Hampshire will be asked to weigh in on raising the mandatory retirement age for judges:

“Are you in favor of amending article 78 of the second part of the constitution to read as follows: [Art.] 78. [Judges and Sheriffs, when Disqualified by Age.] No person shall hold the office of sheriff of any county, after the person has attained the age of seventy years. No person shall hold the office of judge of any court after the person has attained the age of seventy-five years.” (Passed by the N.H. House 321 Yes 27 No; Passed by the Senate 22 Yes 1 No) CACR 6

What is the key race to look out for in New Hampshire?

Voters in New Hampshire will elect a new governor on Nov. 5. The seat is open for the first time since 2016 as incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, did not seek reelection.

The three candidates are former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R), Joyce Craig (D) and Stephen Villee (L).

Ayotte previously served as New Hampshire’s first female attorney general and is backed by Sununu. She wants to follow in the previous governor's footsteps.

Craig has served as Manchester’s first female mayor. She said serving the state’s third-largest city for three terms has prepared her to be governor.

Libertarian candidate Villee runs on a platform for smaller government and greater individual freedom, according to his website.