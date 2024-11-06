New Hampshire

NH governor's race results: Will Ayotte or Craig replace Sununu?

The results were too early to call as of 8:30 p.m., according to NBC News' projection

By Asher Klein and Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the most intriguing governor's races in the country is in New Hampshire, where popular incumbent Chris Sununu, a Republican, chose not to run for re-election.

Running to replace him are Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig, and the race has been closely watched.

Track the results here:

Craig has taken heat from Ayotte for the spike in drug use and homelessness in downtown Manchester while she was mayor, while Ayotte, a former senator, has been criticized for sitting on corporate boards and raking in money. Reproductive rights have also been a key issue.

Explore all the top election results around New England and the country here.

