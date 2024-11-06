NH governor's race results: Will Ayotte or Craig replace Sununu?

One of the most intriguing governor's races in the country is in New Hampshire, where popular incumbent Chris Sununu, a Republican, chose not to run for re-election.

Running to replace him are Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig, and the race has been closely watched.

The results were too early to call as of 8:30 p.m., according to NBC News' projection. Track the results here:

Craig has taken heat from Ayotte for the spike in drug use and homelessness in downtown Manchester while she was mayor, while Ayotte, a former senator, has been criticized for sitting on corporate boards and raking in money. Reproductive rights have also been a key issue.

