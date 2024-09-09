NH primary preview: Who will run to replace Gov. Sununu?

With New Hampshire's state primary hours away, election officials are gearing up for a busy night.

“I don’t know if we’re going to break a record, but the turnout is going to be very good,” New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan asid.

Two races with departing incumbents are top of mind, including the battle for Congressional District 2 and a fight for the governor's seat, whose current occupant, Gov. Chris Sununu, chose to forgo re-election and instead put his support behind former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, a fellow Republican.

“I love the job but after four terms it’s nice to not be in a campaign of your own,” Sununu said. “I’m a strong endorser of Kelly Ayotte. The former senator would be an amazing asset to the state, there’s no question about that.”

Analysts say Sununu’s backing, plus name recognition, could propel Ayotte forward to the general election in November over longtime state Senate president Chuck Morse on the Republican side.

“I’m not sure Chuck Morse is going to give her a close, competitive fight Tuesday, and that will springboard her into some strong momentum going into November,” political analyst Scott Spradling said.

On the Democratic side, District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington and former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig are both looking to reach the final round of voting.

“We need leadership who understands these challenges, what’s happening at the local level in our cities and towns,” Craig said.

“If I’m the nominee, this race is going to be about Kelly Ayotte’s failures,” Warmington said.

Polling locations open and close at varying times Tuesday. For a full list, visit sos.nh.gov.