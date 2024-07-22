Can Harris take on Trump? Local politicians and voters on the dramatic change in the race

Vice President Kamala Harris stepped into the political spotlight on Monday and delivered a forward-looking tribute to President Joe Biden.

“Our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people and we are grateful for his service to our nation,” Harris said.

The former California Senator and Attorney General is seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, following President Biden’s announcement that he will not seek reelection.

New England lawmakers and officials quickly pledged their support, with both senators from Massachusetts backing their former colleague.



“She can go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and she can win in November,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“She is going to bring a political recombinant DNA to this race,” said Sen. Ed Markey.

New Hampshire Sen, Maggie Hassan also gave her perspective on Harris leading the ticket.

“The stakes in this election are high and she is a proven, strong and capable leader,” said Sen. Hassan.

The dramatic change brought on by President Biden dropping out of the presidential race means changes in strategy across the board.

On the other end, almost all Massachusetts voters can agree that they’re glad to see a 2020 rematch off the table, but even some of the vice president’s supporters aren’t convinced she can beat Donald Trump.

“I think it’s – you know it’s time. And it’s going to be really interesting to see how people react to it,” voter Andrea Delaney said. “The decision that he made I thought was really brave.”

Biden’s decision to drop out of the race didn’t come as a surprise to many voters. Some people are more excited about the 2024 presidential election now that Vice President Kamala Harris is at the top of the ticket.

“I was stressed out about it. I kind of thought it was going happen and when it did happen I was kind of relieved honestly,” Sophia Segal said. “I’m excited about her like I’ve always wanted a female president.

“I wasn’t going to vote if he didn’t because it was for me like two really bad candidates,” Mansfield resident Amir Hackett said. “Now I feel like if Kamala Harris is able to step up, she’ll definitely have my vote.”

Harris still has to win the Democratic nomination and Delaney – a Beacon Hill lobbyist -- said she’s curious to see how the Democratic party reacts.

“What are they gonna come up with? That’s what I’m curious about,” Delaney said. “What are they gonna come up with to try to pick her apart?”

And even some Harris supporters aren’t so sure she can defeat Donald Trump.

“I’m not exactly confident about that. I think that I hope that she could beat Trump,” Segal said. “Since it is kind of late in the race, she hasn’t had enough time to really mobilize.”

“Honestly I don’t think Kamala has a bat chance in hell,” Connecticut voter Christopher Maynard said. “It’s a hot take but I mean Trump after everything that just happened I feel like there’s a lot of patriotism that’s built off of that and Idk I think he’s got a really good shot.”

Voters still have plenty of time to make up their minds, but they still need to turn out. Massachusetts came in last as far as Black voter turnout in 2020, according to Ron Bell, founder of Dunk the Vote, a Boston civic engagement organization. He’s hoping the prospect of a first female and second president of color will get more people to the polls.

“Neither one of the candidates really excited the base so I think this is a change it’ll get people to pay attention,” Bell said. “She was a former prosecutor and he’s a felon and I think that this is a good match.”