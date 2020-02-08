A Day After the Debate, Democrats Make Final Push in New Hampshire

With just two days left before voters in New Hampshire take to the polls, Democratic presidential candidates are on the ground throughout the state this weekend.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg are both tied for the lead in polls released by Monmouth University and the Boston Globe/Suffolk University.

This follows the latest debate, held at St. Anselm's College in Manchester. Buttigieg and Sanders came out of the Iowa caucus on top, while Vice President Joe Biden looks to make up lost ground, after finishing fourth there.

An advertisement released by Biden Saturday afternoon calls out the mayor's lack of experience with national politics. It compares Biden's record on issues such as nuclear threats from Iran and assault weapons to issues that may seem more trivial, such as pet chipping and sidewalk revitalization. The video features whimsical music played behind a narrator describing Buttigieg's accomplishments, and mentions that he "forced out" the first black police chief and fire chief that South Bend had.

Former Mayor Pete doesn’t think very highly of the Obama-Biden record. Let’s compare. pic.twitter.com/132TB7MHaq — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Senator Elizabeth Warren is trying to win over voters of a state just across the border from her constituency. After Friday's debate, she tweeted that she was close to hitting her fundraising goal of $2 million, and asked supporters to chip in $3.

I just stepped off the #DemDebate stage and got some good news from my team: We’re getting close to hitting our $2 million fundraising goal before the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday!



Will you chip in $3 tonight? I wouldn’t ask if it wasn’t important. https://t.co/YJrgIdJnE7 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2020

Democrats are worried about low voter turnout after embarrassing technical issues that plagued the Iowa caucuses, according to the Associated Press.

Olympic gold medalist Michelle Kwan was in Manchester, opening for Biden, and told the audience that he was the best chance at defeating President Donald Trump in the November election.