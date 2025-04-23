‘A lot of what we do is DEI': Boston nonprofit rejects federal funds over Trump mandate

A local nonprofit, 826 Boston, has decided to walk away from hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal grant funding rather than compromise its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion principles.

The move comes in response to new rules from the Trump administration that mandate the elimination of DEI programs for federal grant recipients.

Corey Yarbrough, executive director of 826 Boston, said the issue began in February when the organization received an email asking them to certify that they do not engage in DEI activities. Despite their inquiries, clear answers were not forthcoming; instead, they were advised to consult their legal counsel.

"For us, we had lots of questions as to what they meant by DEI activities and of course, we didn't get a lot of answers," Yarbrough said. "When we reached out to our lawyers, we found out that a lot of what we do is DEI."

For 826 Boston, a writing, tutoring, and publishing organization that serves over 3,000 students annually, upholding their DEI values is central to their mission. Beyond writing support, the nonprofit also focuses on empowering students to share their narratives with the world, publishing numerous books each year.

The implications of the new federal rules became clear when considering projects like "The Great Cost of Freedom," a book where students at the Boston International Newcomers Academy reflected on historical movements against oppression.

"Books like this would not be possible under DEI restrictions," Yarbrough said. "So we want to do everything we can to maintain those voices and those stories."

Losing the $250,000 AmeriCorps grant, which funds 11 tutors and constitutes 9% of their budget, necessitates a shift towards hiring permanent staff and diversifying funding sources. Despite this financial hit, 826 Boston remains firm in its values.

"Really, it just involved looking at our mission statement," Yarbrough said. "In our mission statement, we say, 'Amplify youth voices.' So we can't amplify youth voices and then silence certain topics."

The New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund has offered $75,000 in support, recognizing 826 Boston's courageous stance.

"He and his board really take a position that feels a little frightening, could be a little scary, and there's no doubt in our minds that that's the kind of leadership that we want to support, that we want to be there for," said Makeeba McCreary, president of the New Commonwealth Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund.

Yarbrough said community members can do their part through volunteering, donations, and purchasing student books at 826boston.org, especially as they seek to fill the gap left by the federal funding.