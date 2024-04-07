Addressing a mental health crisis in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration is moving to address a mental health crisis in the city.

The mayor, in partnership with the Boston Public Schools and the Boston Public Health Commission, announced a $21 million initiative to fund mental and behavioral health programs and services to support the city’s youth and families.

The funding announcement was released in concert with the city's “Health of Boston" report, which breaks down the alarming increase in mental health issues among city residents and, in particular, its young people.

That report includes data from a CDC survey that found in 2021, 44% of Boston public high school students said they felt sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more. That's up from 27% in 2015, with higher rates among female, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ students.

Dr. Kevin Simon, chief behavioral health officer of the Boston Public Health Commission, and Kristan Bagley-Jones, director of the Children's Wellness Initiative at Franciscan Children's Hospital joined Matt Prichard and Sue O’Connell on @Issue to talk about taking on this critical health challenge.