Advocates call for Worcester to be sanctuary city for trans community

One local organization is petitioning for Worcester, Massachusetts, to become a sanctuary city for transgender and gender diverse people.

The push has picked up steam after President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to recognize only two sexes — male and female. He since signed another seeking to curtail anyone under 19 from transitioning.

Queer Residents of Worcester and Our Allies, a local advocacy group, is at the forefront of the campaign, which asks city councilors not to cooperate with federal and state officials on policies that they say harm people based on gender identity.

Advocates also want to ensure that the LGBTQ+ community has access to health care, housing, education and employment without fear of discrimination.

"It's really important that the trans community feel safety right now, both emotional and physical safety," said Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality. "We've heard concerns about people who are moving to Massachusetts because their transgender children cannot receive health care at home."

The petition is inspired by a similar resolution approved in Northampton in October.

"Folks who are under attack, I think we should use that good will to take a bigger stance and be more courageous," said Northampton City Council Vice President Rachel Maiore.

The campaign after Worcester City Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen, who is nonbinary, taking a hiatus from the position after they say the council environment was transphobic.

Councilor-At-Large Khrystian King says he supports his colleague, and he hopes this petition will be passed unanimously.

"We are a haven," King said. "We do not tolerate discrimination, bullying, harassment, violence, threats."

That council meeting taking place Tuesday afternoon. More than 100 people were expected to attend a council meeting Tuesday afternoon to show support to this community.